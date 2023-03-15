Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney to ex-President Donald Trump, arrived in Lower Manhattan Wednesday afternoon to continue testifying in front of a New York grand jury as part of an investigation into hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

"I feel great," Cohen told reporters as he arrived. He said it would "hopefully" be his last time appearing before the grand jury.

CNN's Gili Remen, Kara Scannell and Devan Cole contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.