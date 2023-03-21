Former Homeland Secretary Michael Chertoff has provided a public accounting of his firm's work at the Supreme Court that began five years ago with security at justices' homes, for their travels and in courtroom operations, confirming CNN's exclusive reporting related to Chertoff's endorsement of the court's investigation of a leaked abortion decision.

In a new letter to congressional Democrats, he also provides some details and the timing of Chief Justice John Roberts' request to The Chertoff Group for its review of the court's inquiry into the source of the unprecedented leak of the Dobbs decision reversing nearly a half century of abortion rights.

