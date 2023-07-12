(CNN) — Miami Mayor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Francis Suarez reiterated that he fumbled over a question regarding the plight of Uyghur Muslims because he is used to a different way of saying their name.

“I was definitely caught off guard,” Suarez said Wednesday on “CNN This Morning.” Suarez told CNN’s Pamela Brown that he is “used to the Turkish pronunciation of the word” adding “it’s spelled phonetically and a little differently.”

CNN’s Kit Maher, Shawna Mizelle and David Wright contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.