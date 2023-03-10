A mental health startup exposed the personal data of as many as 3.1 million people online. In some cases, possibly sensitive information on mental health treatment was leaked, according to a company statement and a Department of Health and Human services filing.

Cerebral, a California-based firm that connects people suffering from anxiety and depression with mental health professionals via video calls, said it discovered the "inadvertent" data exposure more than three years after it started using "pixels" -- a common method that companies and advertisers use to track user behavior for marketing purposes.

