A member of the private online chatroom where a major leak of US classified documents surfaced has defended 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, who was charged in connection to the leak on Friday, telling CNN that Teixeira shared the classified material to keep other members informed, "so we won't be shocked by the news cycles."

Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guard member who was arrested, was "like a father figure to me," said the chatroom member known online as Vahki, who said he is 17. The pair bonded over video games, fitness and Christianity.

