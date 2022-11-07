CNN's John King has become synonymous with the "Magic Wall," a touchscreen display featuring a vast array of up-to-date voting data on election night. His incredibly fast-paced breakdown of that data and his breadth of knowledge across the political spectrum has gained the attention of many news organizations, fans on social media and even late-night hosts.

But behind the camera, there is an entire team of experts who create the technical magic that King and other correspondents showcase on live television.

