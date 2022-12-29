House Democrats' historic decision to release former President Donald Trump's tax returns this week is the culmination of a nearly four-year legal battle orchestrated by a little-known government lawyer who rewrote the playbook for congressional investigations.

Outgoing House General Counsel Douglas Letter, a 69-year-old government lawyer with a long prior career defending the executive branch, quarterbacked the House's aggressive litigation strategy, using the courts to fundamentally change the way Congress wields its power -- just in time for Republicans to take control of the House next week.

