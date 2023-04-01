When Donald Trump enters a New York courtroom on Tuesday, he'll face a seasoned judge who is no stranger to the former president's orbit.

Acting New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan has sentenced Trump's close confident Allen Weisselberg to prison, presided over the Trump Organization tax fraud trial and overseen former adviser Steve Bannon's criminal fraud case.

CNN's Kara Scannell and Lauren del Valle contributed to this report.

