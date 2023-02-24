Media outlets ask Georgia Supreme Court to release full grand jury report on Trump 2020 election probe

People walk around outside The Fulton County Court House on September 29, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

 Megan Varner/Getty Images

A coalition of media outlets is asking the Georgia Supreme Court to reconsider a decision that blocked the full release of a Fulton County special grand jury report, which includes recommendations for whether former President Donald Trump or any of his associates should face criminal charges for their efforts to undermine the 2020 election.

A lower court order blocking most of the report's release "prevented the public and press from reading the full Report even though it addresses a subject of paramount public concern to this state and nation: possible wrongdoing in connection with the US Presidential election of 2020, including possible wrongdoing by the then sitting US President," the media coalition, which includes CNN, argued Friday in a court filing.

