Nine national media organizations, including CNN, are suing for access to Capitol Hill surveillance tapes of January 6, 2021, that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has provided to Fox News but so far to no other press outlets.

The lawsuit, filed in the federal court in DC against the FBI and US Attorney's Offices at the Justice Department, argues that other media outlets should be given access to 44,000 hours of tapes now since they've been given to Tucker Carlson's producers at Fox.

