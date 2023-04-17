McConnell stares down first big question after return from fall: What to do about Feinstein?

Sen. Mitch McConnell arrives for the weekly Senate Republican Leadership press conference at the US Capitol in Washington on January 31, 2023.

 Graeme Sloan/Sipa/AP

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, who has been away from the Senate for over a month after falling and hitting his head at a Washington hotel, returns Monday facing a contentious question: How to handle the Democratic request to remove 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein from the Senate Judiciary Committee.

GOP sources said Sunday it was unlikely the leader would agree to this but that the issue still needed to be discussed, and a final decision had yet to be made on how to proceed.

