Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized former President Donald Trump's comments in a post on Truth Social earlier this week that called for the "termination" of the Constitution.

"Let me just say, anyone seeking the presidency who thinks that the Constitution could somehow be suspended or not followed, it seems to me would have a very hard time being sworn in as President of the United States," McConnell said.

CNN's Manu Raju, Daniella Diaz and Melanie Zanona contributed to this report.

