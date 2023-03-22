Three closely watched ailing senators remain away from the Capitol this week and it's not clear when they will return. One of them, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, has spoken directly with some members of his leadership team and conveyed to them he is doing well and anxious to get back to work.

Meanwhile, Sen. John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat, continues to make progress in his treatment for clinical depression at Walter Reed Medical Center while also staying in close contact with key members of his staff, according to a source familiar with the situation.

