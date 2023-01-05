In the weeks since former President Donald Trump launched his third presidential campaign, few political moments have underscored his diminished standing inside the Republican Party as the ongoing stalemate over Rep. Kevin McCarthy's bid to be House speaker.

So far, Trump's endorsement of McCarthy has failed to deliver a victory for the California Republican multiple times. After a long night of negotiations intended to move the needle in his favor, McCarthy repeatedly failed to clinch the 218 votes needed to control the gavel yet again on Thursday afternoon.

