House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Monday in Jerusalem that he still has not heard from President Joe Biden about debt ceiling talks, following the House passing a GOP-led bill in an effort to pressure the White House to the negotiating table.

"The president still hasn't talked to me. I'm a little bit like Netanyahu," he said, referring to Biden not having invited Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a visit since he came back into power in December.

