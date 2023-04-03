House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is poised to meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday -- a historic event that comes amid warnings from China.
The California Republican's office shared details of the meeting in a release Monday morning. The release states that McCarthy will host a bipartisan meeting with Tsai at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.
The meeting has been long anticipated and is all-but-guaranteed to rattle the tense relationship between the US and China, which became even more fraught after a Chinese spy balloon floated over North America and was then shot down by US fighter jets in February.
Under the "One China" policy, the US acknowledges China's position that Taiwan is part of China, but has never officially recognized Beijing's claim to the island. China's leadership has refused to rule out the use of military force to bring the island under Beijing's control.
"We know that we are stronger when we stand together in solidarity with fellow democracies. Taiwan cannot be isolated and we do not take friendship for granted," Tsai said at a banquet with members of the Taiwanese-American community, according to footage from CNN's Taiwan affiliate SET TV.
Taiwan's presidential office has so far declined to confirm Tsai's potential US meetings.
Last week, China's charge d'affaires Xu Xueyuan told reporters that Tsai's presence in the US could lead to a "serious" confrontation in the US-China relationship and have a "severe impact" on their ties.
McCarthy's predecessor, Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, visited Taiwan last year before her tenure as speaker ended, marking the first time a US House speaker had visited Taiwan in 25 years. During her trip, Pelosi said the visit was intended to make it "unequivocally clear" the US would "not abandon" the democratically governed island.
That visit was met with strong resistance from China, with Beijing responding by launching extensive military exercises around the island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.