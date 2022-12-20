As House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy forges ahead in his quest to secure 218 votes to be the next speaker of the House, he is vowing to take a hard line in the future against any GOP senator who votes to pass the $1.7 trillion spending bill this week.

McCarthy wrote on Twitter, "when I'm Speaker," bills from any senator who votes for the spending package will be "dead on arrival" in the House of Representatives. He was responding to a letter from Rep. Chip Roy, a conservative who has not said yet if he will back McCarthy for Speaker.

