House Speaker Kevin McCarthy urged the White House in a letter sent Tuesday to start more robust negotiations over raising the nation's borrowing limit, the first major action in weeks on either side of the debt ceiling issue.

McCarthy writes "with each passing day, I am incredibly concerned that you are putting an already fragile economy in jeopardy by insisting upon your extreme position of refusing to negotiate any meaningful changes to out of control government spending."

CNN's Lauren Fox contributed to this report.

