(CNN) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his allies met with members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus ahead of a two-week recess to discuss their strategy for funding the government, as negotiations over appropriations bills loom large over the next month.

The meeting came after members of the Freedom Caucus have upended the speaker’s agenda over the last few weeks, and ahead of a series of critical votes this summer and fall to keep the government funded. McCarthy is trying to keep his conference in line amid a disagreement over spending levels within his own party and with the Senate.

