House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's office said on Tuesday that lawyers for defendants facing charges in the January 6, 2021, insurrection will be granted access to US Capitol security footage as the top House Republican has faced scrutiny for allowing Fox News host Tucker Carlson to view the video before widely releasing it.

The House Administration's subcommittee on oversight "is making accommodations to schedule time for any attorney representing a defendant," McCarthy spokesman Mark Bednar told CNN.

