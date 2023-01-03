House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy faces a make-or-break moment on Tuesday, as he seeks to lock down the support necessary to become the next speaker in a vote that could turn into a chaotic and contentious once-in-a-century floor fight.

The 118th Congress is set to convene to elect a new speaker, but McCarthy does not yet have the votes to secure the gavel -- a major problem for the California Republican that threatens to tear apart the incoming House GOP majority. If McCarthy fails to shore up the support he needs to win in the initial round of voting, the race for speaker could go to multiple ballots -- something that hasn't happened since 1923.

