(CNN) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces a challenge Friday morning: A razor thin margin to get a must-pass defense policy bill over the finish line with a majority of Democrats signaling they cannot support the version of the legislation crafted by conservative Republicans.

The bill – known as the National Defense Authorization Act – sets the policy agenda and authorizes funding for the Department of Defense. Republicans voted Thursday to attach a series of amendments to the package that include a variety of conservative policies that target abortion, transgender rights and diversity, equity and inclusion programs, among other social issues.

CNN’s Manu Raju and Clare Foran contributed to this report.

