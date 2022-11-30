McCarthy demands January 6 committee preserve all records and vows to hold hearings next year

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, seen here on November 29, sent a letter to the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, demanding that it preserve all records and transcripts.

 Andrew Harnik/AP/FILE

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, on Wednesday demanding that it preserve all records and transcripts and vowing to hold hearings next year on the security failures that led to the US Capitol breach.

After winning the House majority earlier this month, Republicans made it clear they will prioritize investigating President Joe Biden and his administration on a variety of fronts. The latest warning from McCarthy, who is vying to be House speaker, signals that Republicans may also use some of their time in the next Congress attempting to rewrite the narrative of the insurrection.

