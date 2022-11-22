Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and warned of potential impeachment proceedings if he doesn't step down, marking the House Republican leader's strongest comments on the matter to date as he scrambles to lock down the votes for his speakership.

McCarthy, speaking from an event at the southern border, said that when Republicans take over the House in January, they will "investigate every order, every action, and every failure" to determine if they should begin impeachment proceedings.

CNN's Allie Malloy contributed to this report.

