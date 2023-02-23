McCarthy defends release of January 6 footage to Tucker Carlson: 'I promised'

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, here on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, in May 2019, defends the release of the January 6 footage to Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

 Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters/File

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy defended his controversial move to grant Fox News host Tucker Carlson access to security footage from the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, telling the New York Times he "promised."

"I was asked in the press about these tapes, and I said they do belong to the American public. I think sunshine lets everybody make their own judgment," he told the Times.

CNN's Alayna Treene, Lauren Fox and Ted Barrett contributed.

