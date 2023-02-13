House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday called on Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton to resign amid allegations that he misused government resources as outlined in an inspector general report last fall.

In November, the inspector general issued a report that accused Blanton of abuse of government property and wasting taxpayer dollars by allowing his family to drive a government-owned vehicle and taking the vehicle on out-of-town trips to South Carolina and Florida, according to the report. The federal watchdog also accused Blanton, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, of ethics violations over an offer to provide tours to "patriots" weeks before the November 2020 election.

CNN's Whitney Wild contributed to this report.

