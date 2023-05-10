House Speaker Kevin McCarthy cancelled a Wednesday event sponsored by Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib meant to commemorate al-Nakba, or "the catastrophe," as many Arabs refer to the period surrounding the birth of Israel, saying it's "wrong for members of Congress to traffic in antisemitic tropes about Israel."

As Israel was created in 1948, a war broke out between the Israelis and Arabs, and some 700,000 Palestinians either fled or were expelled from their homes in what became the State of Israel. Many Arabs, especially Palestinians, commemorate the displacement every year as Nakba Day.

