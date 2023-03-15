The federal judge overseeing a high-profile challenge to the FDA's two-decade-old approval of certain drugs used to terminate a pregnancy is a deeply conservative jurist with a proclivity for siding with plaintiffs looking to roll back reproductive and LGBTQ rights or block key Biden administration policies.

US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, was confirmed by a 52-46 Senate vote in 2019.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

