Charlie Baker, the moderate Republican governor of Massachusetts, said former President Donald Trump's influence hurt their party in this year's midterm elections as voters demonstrated they "aren't interested in extremism."

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Baker said Trump "hurt the party's chances on Election Day, not just here in Massachusetts and Maryland, but in many of those other battleground states."

