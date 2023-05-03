Maryland Democratic Gov. Wes Moore signed bills into law Wednesday that enshrine abortion rights and protect gender-affirming care.

"In our state, no one should ever have to justify their humanity," Moore said at the signing. "In our state, no one should have to justify their own humanness."

