Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland said Sunday that former President Donald Trump has cost the GOP the last three elections and it's past time to reassess what's important to the party.

"It's basically the third election in a row that Donald Trump has cost us the race, and it's like, three strikes, you're out," Hogan said during an appearance on "State of the Union" with CNN's Dana Bash.

