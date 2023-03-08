US Marine Corps Sergeant Tyler Vargas-Andrews can remember in specific detail the moment that a suicide bomber attacked Kabul airport's Abbey Gate in August 2021 amid the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"A flash and a massive wave of pressure. I'm thrown 4 feet onto the ground but instantly knew what had happened. I opened my eyes to Marines dead or unconscious lying around me. A crowd of hundreds immediately vanished in front of me. And my body was catastrophically wounded with 100 to 150 ball bearings now in it," he recalled.

