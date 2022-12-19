A Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled Monday that Arizona Republican Kari Lake, who lost last month's gubernatorial race, will be allowed to head to trial on two narrow claims in an election lawsuit.

Judge Peter Thompson ruled that the majority of the claims Lake made in her initial complaint -- 8 out of 10 -- would be immediately dismissed. The motion to dismiss hearing in Maricopa County did not present evidence or witness testimony. But on two of the counts, the judge found Lake should be allowed to proceed to a trial to attempt to prove intentional misconduct that resulted in her loss.

