An independent investigation conducted by former Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Ruth McGregor found that older printers and longer ballots printed on heavier paper were to blame for a printer issue at several precincts in Maricopa County that prevented some ballots from being properly scanned on site during Election Day 2022.

The independent investigation and report mark the latest move by officials in the state's most populous county to refute conspiracy theories about the printer problems.

CNN's Fredreka Schouten contributed to this report.

