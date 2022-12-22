Maricopa County elections officials pushed back on Republican Kari Lake's claim of fraud in Arizona's gubernatorial race in court Thursday, offering new details about printing problems that delayed the counting of some votes.

Lake, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by about 17,000 votes in November, sued in an effort to overturn the election. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson allowed a two-day trial, which concluded late Thursday afternoon, on two of the 10 claims she made in her initial complaint. Thompson did not say when he would issue a ruling.

