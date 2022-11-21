Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates was moved to an undisclosed location on Election Day due to threats to his safety, his spokesperson on Monday confirmed to CNN.

Gates, a Republican, plays a prominent role in administering elections for Arizona's largest county. During the midterms, he publicly pushed back against Republican suggestions that there were issues with the way the county conducted the election.

