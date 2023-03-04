Author Marianne Williamson is expected to formally announce Saturday that she's running for president in 2024, her second bid for the White House following an unsuccessful campaign in 2020.

Her announcement will likely set up the first -- albeit long-shot -- Democratic primary challenge to President Joe Biden, who has long said he intends to run for reelection but has yet to make a formal announcement.

