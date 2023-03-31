The Manhattan district attorney's office is again slamming House Republicans for their efforts to intervene in its investigation into former President Donald Trump, accusing them of collaborating with Trump to "vilify and denigrate the integrity of elected state prosecutors and trial judges."

The DA's general counsel Leslie B. Dubeck penned a letter Friday to three House GOP committee chairmen, citing Trump's harsh rhetoric aimed at District Attorney Alvin Bragg and writing, "As Committee Chairmen, you could use the stature of your office to denounce these attacks and urge respect for the fairness of our justice system and for the work of the impartial grand jury."

