Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg said in an email to staff on Saturday that his office will "not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York."

The email was sent after former President Donald Trump posted on social media that he expects to be arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation by New York prosecutors into a hush money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels and called on his supporters to protest any such move.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.