Investigations into the Trump Organization's business practices are entering a new chapter and will "go as long as the facts and the law require," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told CNN on Friday, even as he stressed that "a very important chapter" of the probe ended after the company was convicted and sentenced in a tax fraud scheme.

"It'll go as long as the facts and the law require," Bragg said when asked how much longer the years long investigation will continue. "But as I said today, we ended a very important chapter. So, a good part of the year was focused on this very, very consequential chapter and now we move on to the next chapter."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.