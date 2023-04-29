West Virginia political observers were not surprised when Sen. Joe Manchin appeared on Fox News on Monday to make a stunning threat: He could be persuaded to vote to repeal his own bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, if the Biden administration pushed him far enough.

The conservative Democratic senator reiterated this to CNN, saying he would "look for every opportunity to repeal my own bill" if the administration continued to use the IRA to steer the US quickly towards the clean energy transition and away from fossil fuels.

