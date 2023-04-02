Sen. Joe Manchin declined to say Sunday whether he would run on a centrist presidential ticket but the moderate West Virginia Democrat said Americans were sick of the political division in the country.

"We cannot basically have a divided country, and we cannot withstand that," he said on CNN's "State of the Union" in an interview with Dana Bash. "There's a movement going on that people want, to bring the extremes back to the sensible and reasonable, responsible middle."

