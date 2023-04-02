Sen. Joe Manchin declined to say Sunday whether he would run on a centrist presidential ticket but the moderate West Virginia Democrat said Americans were sick of the political division in the country.
"We cannot basically have a divided country, and we cannot withstand that," he said on CNN's "State of the Union" in an interview with Dana Bash. "There's a movement going on that people want, to bring the extremes back to the sensible and reasonable, responsible middle."
Manchin would not respond when asked by Bash if he would consider running for president on a ticket of the business-friendly centrist group No Labels, which is seeking to get on the presidential ballot in all 50 states.
Asked about Trump's recent indictment by a Manhattan grand jury, Manchin said that "no one is above the law" but also that "no one should be targeted by the law, especially through the political process."
"So we'll just wait and see next week. I hope they are very thorough in the job they do, and basically people should have faith in this judicial system of ours," the senator told Bash.
Manchin said he did not believe the former president was being targeted but added, "You have to remove all doubt. You have to make sure -- cross every 'T,' dot every 'I', as they say."
