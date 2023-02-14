The man who used a stun gun to attack Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone on January 6, 2021, tasing him in the neck during the US Capitol riot, pleaded guilty Tuesday to several counts connected to his involvement in the deadly attack, including using a dangerous weapon to injure a law enforcement official.

Daniel Joseph Rodriguez, 40, pleaded guilty to four counts, including conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and tampering with documents.

