Man who used Confederate flag against Capitol Police officer on January 6 sentenced to 3 years in prison

Kevin Seefried carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The Delaware man who carried a large Confederate flag inside the US Capitol during the January 6, 2021, riot and was part of the mob that chased a US Capitol Police officer has been sentenced to three years in prison.

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

DC District Judge Trevor McFadden found Kevin Seefried guilty in June of each of the five charges he faced, including obstructing an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and entering and remaining in a restricted area.

