An Arkansas man who was infamously photographed putting his feet on a desk inside then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the January 6, 2021, insurrection was found guilty on eight counts by a Washington, DC, jury Monday.

Richard Barnett, also known as "Bigo," was charged with eight federal crimes relating to his actions at the US Capitol that day, including entering and remaining in a restricted area with a deadly or dangerous weapon and obstructing an official proceeding.

