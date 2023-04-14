A Connecticut man who assaulted a Washington, DC, police officer during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol was sentenced on Friday to seven and a half years in prison.

Patrick McCaughey III, 25, was found guilty on nine charges during a bench trial in September 2022, including seven felony charges. One of the felony charges was for assaulting Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges with a dangerous weapon.

