The man who allegedly assaulted Rep. Angie Craig in her Washington, DC, apartment last week made his initial appearance in federal court Monday.

Kendrid Hamlin was charged last week with assaulting a member of Congress. During a brief public hearing at DC District Court, Hamlin did not enter a plea. The court scheduled a detention hearing for him for Wednesday, and he'll remain detained pending that hearing.

