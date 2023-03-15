A Michigan man who allegedly threatened on social media to kill state Attorney General Dana Nessel and other Jewish members of Michigan's government pleaded not guilty to making threatening interstate communications during his arraignment Wednesday.

Jack Eugene Carpenter III was indicted last week by a federal grand jury, which also made a special finding of a hate crime motivation.

