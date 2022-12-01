US President Joe Biden will spend Thursday taking part in a flurry of events as part of his first state visit since taking office, welcoming the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse, Brigitte Macron.

The Macrons' trip to the White House marks their second time as the guests of honor for a state visit, having first done so during Donald Trump's administration in 2018. Thursday's agenda is filled with formal fanfare, with a list of events expect to highlight the strength of the critical relationship between the US and its oldest ally.

CNN's Jeremy Diamond and Donald Judd contributed to this report.

