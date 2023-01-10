Lynette Hardaway, a pro-Donald Trump social media personality and part of the duo most commonly known as "Diamond & Silk," has died, according to the pair's official social media accounts.

The official Diamond and Silk Facebook account announced the death in a post on Monday, and similar announcements were posted to the pair's official Instagram and Twitter accounts. No additional details on the cause of death were provided. Hardaway, known as "Diamond," was 51 at the time of her death, according to The New York Times.

